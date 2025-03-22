KKR vs RCB: His steadfast loyalty to RCB truly sets him apart, making him the only cricketer in the league's history to play for just one team throughout his entire IPL journey.

On Saturday, March 22, the legendary batting superstar Virat Kohli made headlines by becoming the first player ever to take part in all 18 editions of the Indian Premier League. As a vital member of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kohli stepped onto the field as an opener in the IPL 2025 season opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. His steadfast loyalty to RCB truly sets him apart, making him the only cricketer in the league's history to play for just one team throughout his entire IPL journey.

This ongoing match between RCB and KKR also marks a significant milestone for Kohli—his 400th T20 appearance. As the all-time leading run-scorer in IPL history, he’s eager to put on a fantastic show with the bat against the defending champions and help secure a win for his team.

If Kohli manages to score at least 38 runs in this match against KKR, where RCB will be batting second, he will join an exclusive club as the third player in IPL history to reach 1000 runs against KKR. Currently, he has racked up 962 runs in 34 IPL encounters against the Kolkata franchise.

The record for the most runs scored against KKR in the IPL is held by David Warner, who has tallied 1093 runs in 28 matches for Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Hot on his heels is Rohit Sharma from the Mumbai Indians, with 1070 runs in 34 IPL games against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

As the third Indian cricketer to hit the milestone of 400 T20 matches, Kohli boasts an impressive total of 12,886 runs in this format. A standout performance against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday could see him join the ranks of elite batters like Chris Gayle, Alex Hales, Shoaib Malik, and Kieron Pollard in surpassing the 13,000-run mark in T20 cricket.

