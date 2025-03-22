KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025: Kohli reached his half-century in just 30 balls, while captain Rajat Patidar dazzled with a quickfire 34 runs off just 16 balls, helping RCB secure the win in 16.2 overs.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) put up a spectacular performance against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2025 opening match in Kolkata, defeating the defending champions by 7 wickets. Phil Salt and Virat Kohli both scored fifties, while RCB captain Rajat Patidar and Liam Livingstone contributed quick runs, resulting in a statement victory for the visitors.

Even though KKR's bowling attack has a strong reputation, Varun and Narine struggled to make their mark, each taking just one wicket. KKR ended up with a disappointing total of 174 runs, largely due to a brilliant bowling performance from Krunal Pandya for RCB at the Eden Gardens Stadium.

Josh Hazlewood got things rolling for RCB by dismissing Quinton de Kock early on, but KKR fought back with Ajinkya Rahane smashing a quick fifty off just 31 balls. Unfortunately for KKR, RCB's Rasikh Salam Dar and Krunal Pandya struck back by taking out key players Narine and Rahane, which really threw KKR off their game.

KKR's middle order struggled to pick up the pace, finding it tough against RCB's spin bowlers and the pace attack led by Yash Dayal and Hazlewood in the closing overs. In the end, RCB's all-around performance and smart bowling strategies were the driving forces behind their victory over KKR.