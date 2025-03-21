Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will play against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first match of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, March 22.

The defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), will square off in an exciting inaugural match at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, March 22, to kick off the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The IPL has a long history of fierce competition between KKR and RCB. It is interesting to note that this will just be the second time these two dominant teams have faced each other in the first IPL match. When KKR and RCB first faced each other, it was at the first IPL game in 2008 at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where KKR won.

KKR vs RCB head-to-head

KKR and RCB have faced off 34 times throughout 17 seasons of the IPL. Interestingly, the Kolkata-based team has a solid edge with a 20-14 record in their encounters against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

When it comes to their highest scores, KKR set the bar at 222/6 during the IPL 2024 match at Eden Gardens, while RCB's top score against KKR was 221, also in that same season and venue.

On the flip side, KKR's lowest score against RCB was a mere 84/8 in the IPL 2020 match held in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, RCB's lowest score against KKR was a dismal 49 all out during the IPL 2017 match at Eden Gardens.

KKR record at Eden Gardens

KKR has a strong track record at Eden Gardens, having clinched victory in 52 out of 88 matches played on their home turf. Unfortunately, the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned team has also faced defeat in 36 games at this venue. During their impressive IPL 2024 season, KKR really shone at Eden Gardens, winning five out of seven matches. In fact, they set a record for their highest-ever IPL score last year, racking up an incredible 261/6, thanks to a stunning century from Sunil Narine. However, in a nail-biting finish, the Punjab Kings managed to chase down that daunting target.

RCB record at Eden Gardens

In their 13 encounters at Eden Gardens, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have only managed five victories and eight defeats between 2008 and 2024. It is interesting to note that both RCB's IPL highest score of 221 and their lowest score of just 49 all out occurred at this iconic stadium and were against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Which team has the advantage at Eden Gardens?

A total of 93 IPL matches have been held at Eden Gardens. Of these, teams batting second have emerged victorious 55 times, while teams batting first have won 38 times.

