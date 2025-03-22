KKR vs RCB Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list, team news, and injury updates for match 1 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Get ready for the excitement because the much-awaited Indian Premier League is about to kick off! The first match will feature the Kolkata Knight Riders going head-to-head with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Over the next couple of months, cricket fans around the globe will be treated to a total of 74 matches spread across 13 cities, fueling the IPL fever like never before. The tournament will wrap up in Hyderabad, where Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator are set for May 20 and 21. Then, the action moves back to Kolkata for Qualifier 2 and the grand final on May 23 and 25, promising a thrilling end to the season.

Kolkata Knight Riders are making strategic changes to their team by releasing some players and bringing in new talent under Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy. They aim to perform well this season and compete for the Orange Cap. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are starting fresh with a mostly new squad led by Rajat Patidar. They have added English talents and exciting domestic picks to chase their first IPL title. Both teams are gearing up for a competitive season.

Match Details

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 1st Match

Date & Time: Mar 22, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

KKR vs RCB Injury / Unavailability

There are no injury updates as of now.

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batters: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Tim David

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Sunil Narine (vc), Andre Russell

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Varun Chakravarthy

KKR vs RCB My Dream11 Team

Phil Salt (vc), Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Tim David, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Varun Chakravarthy

Predicted playing XIs

KKR: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Manish Pandey, and Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, and Vaibhav Arora

RCB: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Ajinkya Rahane(C), Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(WK), Ramandeep Singh, Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock(WK), Luvnith Sisodia(WK), Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikal, Rajat Patidar(C), Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh, Yash Dayal, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Mohit Rathee, Philip Salt(WK), Jitesh Sharma(WK), Jacob Bethell, Swastik Chikara, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh

