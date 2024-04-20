KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 36 to be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to face off in the 36th match of IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens on April 21st at 3:30 PM IST. Kolkata Knight Riders are currently in second place, having won four out of six matches this season. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are struggling at the bottom of the table with only one win in seven matches.

Live streaming details

When will the KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024 match be played?

The 36th match of IPL 2024 will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 21 at 3:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels.

Where to watch the KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024 match online in India?

The live streaming of the match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India

Pitch report

Eden Gardens in Kolkata has favored batters this IPL season. High scores have been common, with teams successfully chasing big targets. In the three matches so far, the team bowling first has won each time, making the toss crucial for Sunday's game.

Weather report

An Orange Alert for heatwaves is in place for Kolkata. Expect temperatures around 41°C, feeling like 42°C due to humidity at 30%. No rain is expected.

Probable playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj.