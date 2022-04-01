KKR vs PBKS predicted playing XI: Andre Russell fit to play? Kagiso Rabada's PBKS debut? - Know here

Ahead of the KKR vs PBKS match in IPL 2022, both sides are facing plenty of questions. Is Andre Russell fit enough to play? Will Kagiso Rabada make his debut for Punjab Kings (PBKS)? In this article, we'll take a look at the predicted playing XI of both teams.

Let's talk about the two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders first, having kicked off their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on a positive note after beating Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede, Shreyas Iyer's young brigade looked like the team to beat.

However, just a few days later, they were given a tough reality check by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Perhaps the biggest concern for KKR heading into the game against Mayank-Agarwal-led PBKS is the fitness of Andre Russell.

READ| KKR vs PBKS: Wankhede Stadium pitch and weather report for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

The Caribbean ace was KKR's first pick for retention but so far this season, he's yet to click with the bat, and his bowling has been far from impressive. The all-rounder wasn't fully fit and thus he didn't bowl his quota of four overs against RCB, as revealed by the team’s head coach, Brendon McCullum, recently.

Only time will tell whether Russell will make it into KKR's playing XI on Friday, or will someone like Mohammad Nabi get a chance ahead of the West Indie power hitter.

KKR's predicted playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy

READ| KKR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2022

On the other hand, Punjab Kings also face a slight dilemma as Kagiso Rabada is in line to make his debut for the franchise. But whom should they replace? And why change a winning formula? Well, Rabada's pace would add more venom to PBKS's lethal bowling attack, and in all likelihood, he will replace India U-19 star Raj Bawa in the playing XI.

This would be the only change in the PBKS lineup, as the rest of their players all delivered the goods against RCB.

PBKS' predicted playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.