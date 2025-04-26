Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be taking on the Punjab Kings (PBKS), captained by Shreyas Iyer, at the iconic Eden Gardens this Saturday in their IPL 2025 showdown.

The defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), have been struggling in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. They will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. Just over ten days ago, PBKS successfully defended 111 against KKR in a thrilling match. Now, the home side is determined to stop Shreyas Iyer's team from making it 2-0. Currently, six teams are in a better position than KKR to secure playoff spots, with PBKS being one of them. In their last meeting, fans watched as Harshit Rana took four wickets to dismiss PBKS for a mere 111 runs.

Kolkata seemed poised for an easy victory chasing 112, but the match took a dramatic turn when star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal dominated the KKR batters, leading to their collapse for just 95 runs.

Head-to-Head Record between KKR and PBKS in the IPL:

Total Matches Played: 34

KKR Victories: 21

PBKS Victories: 13

Most Recent Result: PBKS emerged victorious by 16 runs in April 2025.

Head-to-head record between KKR and PBKS at Eden Gardens in the IPL:

Total matches played: 13

KKR victories: 9

PBKS victories: 4

Most recent result: PBKS emerged victorious by 8 wickets in April 2024.

Pitch report

The flat pitch at Eden Gardens has a long-standing reputation for providing a batting-friendly track with consistent bounce, allowing players to freely hit big shots. The conditions at this iconic cricket ground, often referred to as the Colosseum of cricket, are perfect for stroke-making, giving batters a significant advantage.

Weather report

The weather forecast for the match day in Kolkata predicts a temperature of approximately 28 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a high humidity level of 86 percent. Despite the high humidity, fans can rest assured that the match will proceed without interruption, as there is only a one percent chance of rain.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya, Mayank Markande

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

