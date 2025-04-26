KKR vs PBKS Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 44 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be hosting the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 44 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) at Eden Gardens on Saturday, April 26. KKR currently finds themselves in a challenging position, having secured only three wins and suffered five defeats in eight matches. Their recent 39-run loss against the Gujarat Titans at home has highlighted the struggles of key players such as Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, and Ramandeep Singh, posing a threat to their title defense. Another loss would significantly diminish their chances of making it to the playoffs.

On the other hand, the Punjab Kings are positioned just outside the top four on the points table, with five wins and three defeats in eight matches. Their recent seven-wicket loss in Mullanpur against Royal Challengers Bengaluru has put them under pressure. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer, who had a strong start to IPL 2025, will be looking to regain his form and lead his team to victory on Saturday.

Earlier in the season, these two teams engaged in a thrilling low-scoring match in Mullanpur, where PBKS successfully defended a target of 112, winning by 16 runs. This victory marked the lowest total successfully defended in IPL history.

Match Details

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, 44th Match

Date & Time: Apr 26, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer

All-Rounders: Sunil Narine, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Harshit Rana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

KKR vs PBKS My Dream11 Team

Prabhsimran Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ajinkya Rahane, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Marco Jansen, Harshit Rana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Xavier Bartlett

Predicted playing XIs

KKR: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy

PBKS: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett

