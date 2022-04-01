KKR vs PBKS: Wankhede Stadium pitch and weather report for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

KKR vs PBKS will be the latest chapter in this enticing rivalry between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings as the two sides square off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. In Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 so far, Shreyas Iyer-led KKR have won one game, and have lost the other.

On the other hand, Mayank Agarwal-led PBKS have won their tournament opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and will be hoping to keep the momentum going against KKR.

It was KKR who broke PBKS hearts back in 2014, as the Knights won the IPL season that year when Punjab reached the final for the first time. So far, in 29 games between the two sides, KKR have emerged victorious on 19 occasions, while PBKS have registered wins in the remaining 10 games.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the temperature of Mumbai city on April 1 (Friday) will be about 30° Celcius and humidity will be around 74%.

Dew will start to fall early, as seen before in Wankhede, but there are no chances of rain. The weather will be hot and humid, but the skies will be clear.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - pitch report

The surfaces in Mumbai should aid run-scoring as has been the case traditionally, so we can expect a high-scoring encounter. While Delhi Capitals successfully chased down a total of 180 earlier at this venue, Gujarat Titans also chased down a total of 160 in their respective match.

The average score at Wankhede Stadium for the team batting 1st is around 194, while for the team batting 2nd, the average score drops to nearly 184.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aman Hakim Khan, Baba Indrajith, Shreyas Iyer (c), Pratham Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Ramesh Kumar, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Abhijeet Tomar, Aaron Finch, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Mohammad Nabi, Shivam Mavi, Pat Cummins, Ashok Sharma, Chamika Karunaratne, Sunil Narine, Rasikh Salam, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(C), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma(WK), Odean Smith, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Ishan Porel, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Prabhsimran Singh(WK), Benny Howell, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Atharva Taide, Rajangad Bawa, Jonny Bairstow(WK), Kagiso Rabada