KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch KKR vs PBKS match live in India

KKR vs PBKS promises to be yet another chapter in this old rivalry between two of the most widely celebrated teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). While Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have won one and lost their other game so far this season, Mayank Agarwal's Punjab Kings (PBKS) kicked off their campaign with a win over RCB.

Both sides invested heavily in the IPL 2022 mega auction, and as such, fans will be spoilt for choices as some of the biggest names in world cricket come face to face.

While PBKS are in third place in the league standings at the moment, KKR are in fifth place.

Here is all you need to know about Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings start? The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings will be played on April 1 (Friday) at 07:30 PM IST. Where will the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings take place? The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings will be held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai READ| KKR vs PBKS: Wankhede Stadium pitch and weather report for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings in India? The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings will be aired on Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings in India? The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Full Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aman Hakim Khan, Baba Indrajith, Shreyas Iyer (c), Pratham Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Ramesh Kumar, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Abhijeet Tomar, Aaron Finch, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Mohammad Nabi, Shivam Mavi, Pat Cummins, Ashok Sharma, Chamika Karunaratne, Sunil Narine, Rasikh Salam, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(C), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma(WK), Odean Smith, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Ishan Porel, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Prabhsimran Singh(WK), Benny Howell, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Atharva Taide, Rajangad Bawa, Jonny Bairstow(WK), Kagiso Rabada