KKR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2022

KKR vs PBKS promises to be yet another chapter in this rivalry where two young skippers Shreyas Iyer and Mayank Agarwal go head to head.

While Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won their opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 but they went down against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the second game.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) also won their tournament opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and as such, KKR are currently in fifth place on the league standings, while PBKS are in third place.

Shah Rukh Khan and Odean Smith have looked in good touch for Punjab Kings, while for KKR, Umesh Yadav has been one to watch out for this season.

KKR vs PBKS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shahrukh Khan

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Liam Livingstone, Venkatesh Iyer

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings probable playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Liam Livingstone, Raj Bawa, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma