IPL 2022: Pat Cummins back to the squad as KKR opt to bowl first, Suryakumar Yadav comes in for MI

KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and has opted to field first in the game against Mumbai Indians

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 06, 2022, 07:36 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians go head to head at the MCA Stadium, Mumbai tonight. Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and made 2 changes in this team with Pat Cummins replacing Tim Southee and young Rasikh Salam coming in place of Shivam Mavi.

Mumbai Indians on the other hand also made 2 changes they bring back Suryakumar Yadav in place of Anmolpreet Singh while Tim David made way for Dewald Brevis.

Here is how the two teams are lining up:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakravarthy

More to follow...

