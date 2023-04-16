KKR vs MI, IPL 2023, Dream 11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Source: Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 22nd match of the IPL on Sunday (April 16) at 3:30 pm in the Wankhede Stadium. It has not been a very promising start to the season for the five times Champion as they have won only one of the 3 matches that they have played so far. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who was struggling with his form from the previous season, finally scored a half century against Delhi Capitals after 23 IPL innings. World number one T20 batter Surya Kumar Yadav has not been in a fine touch recently, 15, 1, 0, has been his last three innings of this season as MI is struggling with his middle order batters performance. An exceptional batting by Tim David and Cameron Green against DC took Mumbai to their first victory of the season.

However KKR on the other side has been performing well but lost their previous game against SRH as they leaked too many runs to the Orange Army. A brilliant century by Harry Brook and 50 by skipper Aiden Markram posted a huge 228 run total which KKR failed to chase in spite of another good innings of 58 off 31 by Rinku Singh and lost the match by 23 runs. A team performance is lacking from the Shah Rukh Khan side as the team depends a lot on their lower order batters. With two wins in 4 games Nithish Rana’s side is currently 5th on the table and would be hoping to get in the top 4 with today's win.

MI must be boosted up after winning their previous game whereas KKR will come all guns blazing to mark their place in the top 4. It will be interesting to see who win this battle and improve their spot on the table.

Match Details: KKR vs MI, IPL 2023, Match 22

Date and Time: April 13, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai



Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-Captain: Nitish Rana

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Nitish Rana, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy, Jason Behrendorff, Umesh Yadav, Riley Meredith



KKR vs MI, My Dream 11 team

Rohit Sharma (C), Nitish Rana (vc), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Cameron Green, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jason Behrendorff, Umesh Yadav, Riley Meredith

KKR vs MI Probable XIs

MI Probable XI: : Rohit Sharma, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff



KKR probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur



