KKR vs MI Dream11 predictions, IPL 2021: Best picks for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match in Chepauk

Match five of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in Chennai on Tuesday.

The Kolkata franchise got off to the perfect start with a 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), while their opponents, the Mumbai Indians, got off to a false start, following a last-ball defeat to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2021 opener.

Mumbai Indians have a great record against the Knight Riders, with the last match between the two sides ending in a comfortable eight-wicket win for the current IPL champions. However, Kolkata Knight Riders look a more relaxed unit this time.

Dream11 Prediction – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians – Match 5, IPL 2021 in Chennai

KKR vs MI Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill

All-rounder: Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy

KKR vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Harbhajan Singh and Varun Chakravarthy

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Marco Jansen, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians My Dream11 Playing XI

Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik, Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell (VC), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins, Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Match Details

The match begins at 7.30 PM IST and will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Tuesday, April 13. The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Pawan Negi, Tim Seifert, Shakib al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.