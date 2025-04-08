KKR vs LSG Match Report: With nearly 480 runs scored in the contest at the iconic Eden Gardens, Lucknow Super Giants came out on top against Kolkata Knight Riders and clinched the match by just 4 runs.

KKR vs LSG Match Report: Match No 19 of the Indian Premier League was earlier scheduled for Sunday, April, but due to security concerns by Kolkata's local authority on account of Ram Navami, the game was pushed to Tuesday, April 8. Talking about the contest, which was full of momentum shifts, drama, and big hits from both sides, was ultimately clinched by LSG. The game came down to the last over when KKR needed 24 runs off 6 balls with Rinku Singh on the non-striker's end. Rinku came on strike after three balls and smashed two boundaries and a maximum, but it was not enough for his team. KKR lost the game by just 4 runs in the end.

Toss

Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper Ajinkya Rahane flipped the Toss coin, and Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant called for Tails. But KKR won the toss and opted to field first against LSG. Ajinkya informed about one change in the squad, as Spencer Johnson replaced Moeen Ali.

First Innings

Lucknow Super Giants showed no mercy against the home side from the beginning. Even in the Powerplay, KKR failed to take any wickets. When both LSG openers were near their half-century, KKR managed to get their first breakthrough at 99 runs. With Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran's 80+ knocks, LSG managed to put 238 runs on board in 20 overs. This is LSG's second-highest total ever in IPL.

Second Innings

Chasing the mountain-like total of 239, Kolkata Knight Riders openers, Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine, came out to bat with a hard-hitting mindset. With 16 runs off the first over, they showed their intentions from the start. However, after hitting a couple of big shots, de Kock was dismissed. bringing Ajinkya Rahane out in the middle. He played a captain's innings for his team and scored 61 off just 35 balls. Later, Venkatesh Iyer also tried his level best to score runs quickly to achieve the target in 20 overs, but his innings also came to an end at 45. It was all now up to Rinku Singh, but with less number of balls left, he also failed to take his team to the finish line. As a result, Lucknow beat Kolkata by just 4 runs in the end, gaining two more points.

Updated Points Table

Delhi Capitals (DC) - 6 points with +1.257 NRR

Gujarat Titans (GT) - 6 points with +1.031 NRR

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - 6 points with +1.015 NRR

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - 6 points with +0.078 NRR

Punjab Kings (PBKS) - 4 points with 0.074 NRR

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - 4 points with -0.056 NRR

Rajasthan Royals (RR) - 4 points with - 0.185 NRR

Mumbai Indians (MI) - 2 points with -0.010 NRR

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - 2 points with -0.891 NRR

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - 2 points with -1.629 NRR