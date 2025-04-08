KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Check out the best fantasy Playing XI picks for the upcoming Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match, which is scheduled to be played at the iconic Eden Gardens.

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Match No. 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to be played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR and LSG have had a mixed start to this season of IPL as both teams have won two games and lost two so far. The upcoming match between the two teams was earlier scheduled to be played on Sunday but due to security concerns, the state government requested to push the date. Talking about the game, the pitch at the Eden Gardens is expected to be in favour of spinners, specifically the team bowling first. Ahead of this high-voltage game, let us take a look at the best possible Dream11 prediction for the Playing XI and Impact Players.

KKR vs LSG: Head-to-head

Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants have faced each other in 5 matches in the IPL. Out of these five games, KKR have won on two occasions, whereas LSG have come out victorious 3 times. In the previous edition of IPL, both the games, home and away, were won by KKR.

KKR vs LSG: Dream11 Predictions

Wicketkeeper - Nicholas Pooran, Quinton de Kock (C)

Batters - Mitchell Marsh, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh (VC), Ayush Badoni

All-Rounders - Sunil Narine, Andre Russell

Bowlers - Varun Chakaravarthy, Avesh Khan, Shardul Thakur.