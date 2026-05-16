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KKR vs GT Preview: Head-to-head stats, predicted Playing XI, key players to watch, pitch report and more

Kolkata Knight Riders are set to host Gujarat Titans at the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday in a crucial league stage match. Ahead of the clash, take a look at head-to-head numbers and predicted playing XIs to key players to watch, and the pitch conditions.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 16, 2026, 02:20 PM IST

KKR vs GT Preview: Head-to-head stats, predicted Playing XI, key players to watch, pitch report and more
KKR vs GT Match Preview. (Pic Credits: Instagram/kkriders)
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After winning a game in a special lavender jersey, the Gujarat Titans (GT) return to their original navy blue uniform as they are scheduled to face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday. The match will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, starting at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

 

The match holds significant importance for both sides, as the current Points Table shows GT in second position with 16 points and KKR in eighth spot with just nine points. Looking at the current Standings, GT are in a much better position than KKR, as Knight Riders might get eliminated from the Playoffs race, if they lose even one match out of the remaining three.

 

On the other hand, GT will be aiming to confirm their place in the top 2 by winning both their remaining matches.

 

KKR vs GT: Head-to-head records

 

Total Matches Played - 6

GT Won - 4

KKR Won - 1

No Result - 1

 

KKR vs GT: Predicted Playing XI

 

Kolkata Knight Riders - Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, and Kartik Tyagi. (Impact Player - Varun Chakaravarthy)

 

Gujarat Titans - Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, and Mohammed Siraj. (Impact Player - Prasidh Krishna)

 

KKR vs GT: Pitch and Weather report

 

The surface of Eden Gardens has traditionally been a batting paradise, with a flat wicket that gets slower as the match progresses. The boundaries are also shorter, making it one of the highest-scoring venues in India.

 

On the weather front, there is zero risk of rain during the match time in Kolkata. Meanwhile, humidity will be around 70 to 80 percent, which will bring dew in the second half of the game.

 

KKR vs GT: Key players to watch

 

Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR) - If Varun is fit for the upcoming match, he is expected to play as an Impact Player. He could prove vital under the lights at the Edens as a mystery spinner.

 

Prasidh Krishna (GT) - He is a perfect wicket-taking option for the Titans at the conclusion of the Powerplay at the Eden Gardens, who can bowl differently, be it slowers or cutters.

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