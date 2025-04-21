KKR vs GT Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 39 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are gearing up to reverse their fortunes in the upcoming clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 39th match of the ongoing IPL 2025 (Indian Premier League). The match is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 21, at the Eden Gardens. The defending champions are focused on strengthening their struggling batting lineup as they face off against the table-topping and IPL 2022 champions.

In their recent match, Ajinkya Rahane and his team experienced a surprising collapse, being bowled out for just 95 runs while chasing a target of 112 against the Punjab Kings at Mullanpur. Despite this setback, the three-time IPL champions are optimistic about their chances, especially with the addition of Abhishek Nayar to their squad. Nayar, who was recently released by the Indian Cricket Board, is making a return to KKR, where he previously served as a coach. His presence is expected to provide a much-needed boost to the team, considering their success in the previous season. Kolkata must win five out of their remaining seven matches to stay in contention for the playoffs.

On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans, who are currently at the top of the table, are in excellent form. In their last match against the Delhi Capitals at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, star wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler played a remarkable innings, scoring an unbeaten 97 runs. As a result, GT successfully chased down the target of 204 runs with four balls to spare.

Match Details

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, 39th Match

Date & Time: Apr 21, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler

Batters: Sai Sudharsan, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shubman Gill

All-Rounders: Sunil Narine (vice-captain), Ramandeep Singh

Bowlers: Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Siraj, Sai Kishore

KKR vs GT My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler (captain), Sai Sudharsan, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Sunil Narine, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Siraj (vice-captain)

Predicted playing XIs

KKR: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy

GT: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma

