Cricket

KKR vs GT, IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match

It will be interesting to see, whether spin dominant KKR will set a successful trap for the defending champions or GT will trample upon the 2 times champions and come out victorious.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at 3:30 pm in their home game at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday (April 9). Defending Champions are full of confidence with a dream start to their IPL 2023 season as they continue their winning streak with 2 consecutive wins over CSK and DC in their previous clashes. It seems like Hardik Pandya and Co have picked up from where they finished last year as they dominated in both games with their consistent team performance. 

KKR, on the other hand, have impressed everyone with their victory over RCB by 81 runs. Like earlier Shah Rukh Khan’s side has come up with another mystery spinner, Suyash Sharma, who played as an impact player and bowled brilliantly in the previous match where he picked up 3 wickets. With the likes of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, the 19 year old Suyash Sharma has become a matter of concern for the opponent.

It will be interesting to see, whether spin dominant KKR will set a successful trap for the defending champions or GT will trample upon the 2 times champions and come out victorious. 

Live Streaming Details

When and Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match on TV?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to live stream Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

GT vs KKR predicted XI: 

GT playing 11 vs KKR: Hardik Pandya (C), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph


KKR playing 11 vs GT: Nitish Rana (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy

