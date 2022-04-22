KKR vs GT Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

The 35th match of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Gujarat Titans (GT) during the first match of the doubleheader. While Kolkata is currently placed at the seventh position, Gujarat Titans sit at the top spot in the points table.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side played seven matches this season of which they managed to win three. The side, in their last game against Rajasthan Royals (RR), lost the game by 7 runs.

As for Hardik Pandya and Co, they played six matches of which they won five games. In their last game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), GT won the game by 3 wickets.

Dream11 Prediction – KKR vs GT – IPL 2022

Wicketkeeper: Sheldon Jackson

Batters: Aaron Finch, David Miller, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade/Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph/Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

KKR vs GT My Dream11 Playing XI

Sheldon Jackson, Aaron Finch, David Miller, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Hardik Pandya (C), Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Match Details

The match begins at 03:30 PM IST and will take place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.