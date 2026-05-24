KKR vs DC Preview: Head-to-head records, key players, possible Playing XI, pitch report and more

KKR vs DC Match Preview: Take a look at the head-to-head records, key players, pitch, and weather report of the last league match of the IPL 2026.

KKR vs DC Match Preview: The last league match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC), scheduled to be played at the iconic Eden Gardens on Sunday. As per the latest Points Table, KKR still have a slim chance to reach the Playoffs while DC are virtually out of the race. Currently, KKR are on 13 points in 13 matches, while DC have 12 points from 13 matches.

For KKR to qualify for the Playoffs, Rajasthan Royals (RR) must lose to Mumbai Indians in the afternoon game today, and Kolkata must win against DC by a good margin to better their Net Run Rate (NRR) than Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Ahead of the crucial game tonight, take a look at the head-to-head records, pitch report, predicted Playing XI, and much more.

KKR vs DC: Head-to-head stats

Total Matches Played - 34

KKR Won - 19

DC Won - 15

KKR vs DC: Key players to watch

Sunil Narine (KKR) - KKR's star all-rounder remains the most vouched player for his side in a crucial contest.

KL Rahul (DC) - Star wicketkeeper-batter for Delhi is the leading run-scorer for his side.

Mitchell Starc (DC) - The premium pacer for Delhi leads the pace attack and is an important resource for his side in the Powerplay.

KKR vs DC: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata is expected to favour batters as the surface offers good pace, bounce, and quick outfield. Due to this, the match is expected to be a high-scoring one; however, pacers could get some movement with the new ball.

On the weather front, the sky in Kolkata is predicted to be mostly clear, with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees Celsius. However, there is a slight chance of rain in Kolkata.

KKR vs DC: Predicted Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders - Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, and Vaibhav Arora. (Impact Player - Varun Chakravarthy).

Delhi Capitals - Axat Patel (C), KL Rahul (WK), Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, David Miller, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, and T Natarajan. (Impact Player - Nitish Rana).