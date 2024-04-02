KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

KKR vs DC Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 16 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals will face Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam for the sixteenth match of IPL 2024, with the game scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Delhi Capitals are placed seventh on the points table, having won one out of three matches this season. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders occupy the second spot with victories in both of their matches so far.

.Match details

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Match 16

Date & Time: April 3, 07:30 PM

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag

KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Keepers – Philip Salt, Rishab Pant

Batters – David Warner, Venkatesh Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders – Sunil Narine, Mitchell Marsh, Andre Russell

Bowlers – Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana

KKR vs DC My Dream11 Team

Philip Salt, Rishab Pant, David Warner, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Marsh, Andre Russell, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana