KKR vs DC IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals match live

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals start?

The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will be played on April 10 (Sunday) at 03:30 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals take place?

The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will be held at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.