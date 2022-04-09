KKR vs DC IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals match live

Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in their next clash of TATA IPL 2022. While DC has played 3 matches so far, they have won just one of them, but the case is different for KKR as they have won 3 games and lost just 1 and currently sit on the top of the points table.
The two sides are old rivals and have faced each other 29 times of which, DC has won 12 games but KKR has an upper hand winning 16 clashes and 1 game was washed out due to rain.
When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals start?
The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will be played on April 10 (Sunday) at 03:30 PM IST.
Where will the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals take place?
The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will be held at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.
Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Full Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Aaron Finch, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav.
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan.