KKR vs DC Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2022

Match 19 of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see Kolkata Knight Riders take on Delhi Capitals on Sunday's afternoon

Kolkata Knight Riders stand at the top of the points table having played 4 games and lost just 1 match out of those games whereas Delhi Capitals started their IPL 15 with a win over Mumbai Indians but have lost their next 2 IPL games. So Delhi Capitals will be under some pressure ahead of this game.

Kolkata Knight Riders will be riding high on confidence with the way they won the previous game against Mumbai Indians and Pat scoring equaling the record of the fastest IPL half-century whereas Delhi Capitals lost their previous 2 IPL games convincingly.

Dream11 Prediction – KKR vs DC – IPL 2022

KKR vs DC Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: David Warner (C), Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw

All-rounders: Pat Cummins, Axar Patel, Vankatesh Iyer

Bowlers: Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Umesh Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh/Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, April 10, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.