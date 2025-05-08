Chennai Super Kings secured a two-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, eliminating the defending champions from the IPL playoffs race.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni made history in the IPL by becoming the first wicketkeeper to achieve 200 dismissals in the tournament. This milestone was reached during their match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The record-breaking moment came when Dhoni stumped Sunil Narine off Noor Ahmad's delivery for 26 runs. In the same over, Dhoni also took a catch to dismiss Angkrish Raghuvanshi, further solidifying his achievement.

Before this match, Dhoni had 198 dismissals to his credit. His current total of 200 dismissals includes 153 catches and 47 stumpings, establishing him as the leading wicketkeeper in both categories.

Chennai Super Kings secured a two-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, effectively eliminating the defending champions from the IPL playoffs race. CSK successfully chased down the target of 180 with two balls to spare, with Dewald Brevis scoring 52 off 25 balls, and Shivam Dube and captain MS Dhoni contributing 45 and 17 not out, respectively.

Vaibhav Arora was KKR's most successful bowler with figures of 3/48, while Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy took two wickets each.

In the first innings, KKR posted a total of 179/6 after choosing to bat first. Captain Ajinkya Rahane top-scored with 48, supported by Andre Russell and Manish Pandey with 38 and 36 not out, respectively.

Noor Ahmad was the standout bowler for CSK, claiming four wickets in the match.

