KKR is in sixth place in the IPL 2025 rankings with five wins and five losses. To qualify for the Playoffs, they must win all their remaining matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be facing off against the Chennai Super Kings at the iconic Eden Gardens on May 7th. KKR currently holds a record of five wins and five defeats in 11 games, placing them sixth on the points table. With only three games left in the season, a victory in each match could potentially secure their spot in the playoffs.

On the other hand, the Chennai Super Kings have already been eliminated from the tournament. With nothing to lose, they have the freedom to play fearless cricket. Despite their poor performance in the IPL 2025 season, CSK should not be underestimated. A loss to CSK would deal a significant blow to KKR's playoff aspirations.

In their previous encounters, both teams have faced each other 30 times, with the Chennai Super Kings emerging victorious 19 times. This dominance showcases CSK's supremacy over the defending champions, who have managed to secure 11 wins against the MS Dhoni-led side in the past

Kolkata Weather Forecast

The upcoming KKR vs CSK match in Kolkata is facing a potential disruption due to a 55 percent chance of precipitation. The weather forecast for Eden Gardens predicts hot and humid conditions, with temperatures ranging from a high of 36 degrees Celsius to a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius. These conditions may impact the gameplay and overall experience for both teams and spectators.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ayush Mhatre, Shaik Rasheed, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Nathan Ellis, Andre Siddarth C

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya, Quinton de Kock

