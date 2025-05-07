IPL 2025, KKR vs CSK: Patel, hailing from Gujarat, has been called in to replace Vansh Bedi, who is currently sidelined due to injury.

Chennai Super Kings have granted Urvil Patel his debut in the IPL 2025 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, as the young cricketer seizes the opportunity to showcase his talent at the iconic Eden Gardens. Patel, hailing from Gujarat, has been called in to replace Vansh Bedi, who is currently sidelined due to injury.

Bedi was set to make his IPL debut in the previous match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but a last-minute injury forced him to be replaced by Deepak Hooda in the playing XI.

Unfortunately, Bedi sustained a ligament tear in his left ankle before the RCB match, which has ultimately ruled him out for the remainder of the season. Patel now has the chance to prove himself on the big stage and make a significant impact for the Chennai Super Kings.

Who is Urvil Patel?

Urvil Patel, a 26-year-old dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman, is making a name for himself in the Indian domestic cricket circuit with his impressive skills representing Gujarat. His aggressive playing style has garnered attention and admiration from fans and critics alike, establishing him as a key player in the team. Patel's journey in cricket is marked by his relentless pursuit of excellence and his ability to perform under pressure, making him a standout talent in the sport.

Last season was particularly noteworthy for Patel, as he etched his name in the record books by becoming the fastest Indian to score a century in a T20 match. On November 27, 2024, he achieved this remarkable milestone by reaching a hundred in just 28 balls while playing for Gujarat against Tripura in the prestigious Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). This achievement not only highlighted his explosive batting capabilities but also showcased his potential to change the course of a game in a matter of overs.

In that extraordinary innings, Patel struck an impressive 12 sixes and seven fours, finishing with a total of 113 runs off just 35 balls, leading Gujarat to chase down a target of 156 runs in a mere 10.2 overs. Just a few days later, on December 5, 2024, he replicated this incredible form by scoring a century off 36 balls against Uttarakhand. Over the course of the SMAT tournament, Patel accumulated 315 runs in six matches, including two centuries, boasting an average exceeding 78 and a staggering strike rate close to 230. His exceptional performances have earned him a place among the top five fastest Indian centurions in T20 history, further solidifying his reputation as a rising star in cricket.

Despite going unsold in the IPL 2025 auction at a base price of Rs 30 lakh, Patel's talent is undeniable. His previous stint with the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 showcased his potential, culminating in a memorable final where his team narrowly lost to CSK in a thrilling finish, with Ravindra Jadeja's heroics securing the title for Chennai.

