Chennai Super Kings won a close game against Kolkata Knight Riders thanks to strong performances from Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube. MS Dhoni's six at the end sealed the victory for the team.

Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious over the Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets in the ongoing IPL 2025, putting the defending champions on the brink of elimination from the playoffs race. In order to secure a spot in the top four, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side needed to win all of their remaining matches. Kolkata Knight Riders seemed to be on track, having won their last two games against Delhi and Rajasthan. However, their match against CSK took a turn when Dewald Brevis showcased a masterclass performance, altering the course of the game.

KKR had a shaky start, losing the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz early on, with Sunil Narine scoring 26 runs and captain Rahane contributing 48 runs off 33 balls. Andre Russell played a crucial innings of 38 runs off 21 balls, while Manish Pandey added an unbeaten 36 runs. Despite their efforts, Rinku Singh and Ramandeep failed to make an impact, resulting in KKR posting a total of 179 runs in the first innings.

Chasing 180 runs, CSK faced a daunting task, especially after losing both their openers, Ayush Mharte and Devon Conway, for ducks. However, debutant Urvil Patel's quickfire 31 runs off 11 balls kept the team in contention. Dewald Brevis then took charge in the middle overs, smashing 52 runs off 25 balls and relieving the pressure on the CSK players. The team could sense victory as MS Dhoni finished the match in style.

