KKR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Take a look at the best picks of fantasy XI for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Prediction: The iconic Eden Gardens is set to host its last league game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Match No. 57 is between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). On one hand, KKR will be looking to keep their Playoffs hopes alive and clinch the upcoming game. On the other hand, CSK are already eliminated from the Playoffs race and will be aiming to salvage pride and spoil the Playoffs aspirations of other teams. However, KKR doesn't have a clear shot chance to reach to the next round, even if they win all their remaining three games. It will be dependent on other teams' performance and their Net Run Rate (NRR). Ahead of this high-voltage contest, take a look at the fantasy Playing XI.

KKR vs CSK: Head-to-Head

Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings have faced each other in the IPL 31 times. Out of these games, CSK have won 20 times, whereas KKR clinched the game 11 times.

KKR vs CSK: Possible Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders - Ajinkya Rahane (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Chennai Super Kings - MS Dhoni (C/WK), Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Urvil Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, and

KKR vs CSK: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers - MS Dhoni

Batters - Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Vijay Shankar, Rinku Singh

All-Rounders - Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Sunil Narine (C), Andre Russell

Bowlers - Varun Chakaravarthy, Noor Ahmad, Harshit Rana