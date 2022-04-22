KKR vs GT IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans in India

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

Match 35 of TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, will see table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday. While Gujarat is currently riding high with 5 wins from 6 games, Kolkata is reeling at seventh position with 3 wins from 7 games.

The Hardik Pandya-led side is currently riding high on confidence but will have to keep their batting line-up in check as it is still their weakness. However, they make up for it with their bowling.

As far as Shreyas Iyer and Co are concerned, they would be under pressure as they do not seem settled. While the next match may not be a must-win game, a loss from here could make things difficult for them. If the side loses against Gujarat, KKR would have to win at least 5 of the next 6 matches.

Here is all you need to know about Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans start? The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans will be played on April 23 (Saturday) at 03:30 PM IST. Where will the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans take place? The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans will be held at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans in India? The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans will be aired on Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans in India? The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Full Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.