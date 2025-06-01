The two were introduced by a mutual connection -- Priya’s friend’s father, who is a cricketer and knew Rinku Singh personally.

Rinku Singh, Indian cricketer and KKR star, is set to marry Lok Sabha MP Priya Saroj this year. Before this, the duo will hold an engagement ceremony on June 8 at a hotel in Lucknow, according to reports. Months later, the couple's wedding date is set for November 18, 2025, at the Grand Hotel Taj in Varanasi, reports suggest. Rumours of Rinku and Priya already being engaged were going viral on social media. But, it has now been learned that the official engagement ceremony will be held this month.

In January this year, Priya's father, Tufani Saroj, had made the relationship status of the two clear. He spoke to ANI and said that both Rinku and Priya sought their parents' permission. He also confirmed that the engagement has not taken place yet. The two were introduced by a mutual connection -- Priya’s friend’s father, who is a cricketer and knew Rinku personally.

Rinku, 27, had quite an ordinary IPL 2025 campaign with KKR, which failed to qualify for the playoffs this year. Rinku scored 206 runs at an average of 29.42 and a strike-rate of 153.73. He is also an important member of India's T20I side. In 30 T20I matches and 22 innings, Rinku has scored 507 runs at an average of 46.09 and a strike rate of 165.14, with three half-centuries. He made his T20I debut against Ireland in 2023.

Who is Priya Saroj?

Priya Saroj is a Lok Sabha MP from Machhlishahr constituency in Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh. At 25, Priya created history by winning the Machhlishahr seat on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket, defeating BJP heavyweight BP Saroj by a margin of over 35,000 votes. She is a resident of Karkhiyaon village in Varanasi.

Priya has been associated with the SP for several years now. She is a former Supreme Court lawyer who graduated in Arts from Delhi University before getting a law degree from Amity University, Noida. Her father, Tufani Saroj, is a three-time MP and current MLA from Kerakat.