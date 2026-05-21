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KKR star Anukul Roy earns India A call-up for SL tri-series; replaces Harsh Dubey after IPL 2026 heroics

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KKR star Anukul Roy earns India A call-up for SL tri-series; replaces Harsh Dubey after IPL 2026 heroics

KKR all-rounder Anukul Roy has earned a place in the India A squad for the Sri Lanka tri-series after impressing in IPL 2026. Roy replaces Harsh Dubey in the setup, with his recent performances helping him secure a deserved opportunity at the next level.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 21, 2026, 04:49 PM IST

KKR star Anukul Roy earns India A call-up for SL tri-series; replaces Harsh Dubey after IPL 2026 heroics
Anukul Roy (Courtesy: X/IPL)
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The IPL 2026 season has been full of surprises, and now there’s more action off the field. India’s Men’s Selection Committee just made a move—Anukul Roy is heading to the India A squad for the Sri Lanka tri-series, swapping places with Harsh Dubey. Dubey, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad, got his first call-up to the senior men's Test and ODI squads for the upcoming Afghanistan series. That's a big moment for him.

This tri-series kicks off on June 9 and runs until June 21. Tilak Varma will captain India A, and Riyan Parag’s got his back as vice-captain. After the limited-overs games wrap up, the team will shift gears and face Sri Lanka A in two multi-day matches at Galle. They’ll be up against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A in the tri-series, so it's not exactly a walk in the park.

Anukul Roy’s inclusion feels timely. He's had an outstanding IPL run for Kolkata Knight Riders this season. KKR are pushing hard for the playoffs, and Anukul’s played a key role. He’s put up 43 runs with a strike rate of 138.71 and picked up 8 wickets over 13 matches. Not bad at all. Since making his IPL debut in 2019, he’s now at 14 wickets total—steady progress through the years.

The India A squad looks sharp, with Tilak Varma leading the 15-member team and Parag right beside him. Their white-ball matches are all set to be played in Dambulla. The tri-series ends with the final on June 21, which should be a real test for these young players.

Once the tri-series wraps up, India A will head over to Galle for the multi-day games against Sri Lanka A. The selectors haven’t revealed the squad for those matches yet, but as always, they're keeping their options open. This tour is a big chance for youngsters to show what they’ve got—and maybe catch the eye for a senior call-up down the road.

Also read| End of an era? MS Dhoni leaves for Ranchi before CSK match, sparks retirement buzz

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