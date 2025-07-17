KKR star all-rounder announces retirement from international cricket, his name is....

The year 2025 appears to be a year of retirement, as many cricketers have announced their retirement from either one or more formats of the game or from international cricket altogether. Check out the name of the latest entrant in the list.

West Indies all-rounder, who has been long associated with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has announced his retirement from international cricket. He will be announcing his retirement formally from the sport after the first two T20Is against Australia in Jamaica. The 37-year-old all-rounder was included in the 16-member squad for the upcoming 5-match T20I series against Australia, starting July 20 at Sabina Park in Kingston. However, Russell decided to call it quits after the Jamaica games, which is also his home ground.

Recent shocking retirements from WI cricket

This is the second most shocking retirement from the West Indies squad in recent times. Before Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran also sent shockwaves to the cricketing world when he stepped away from international cricket.

Windies cricket also paid tribute to Andre Russell on social media for his illustrious career. ''Thank you, DRE RUSS! For 15 years, you played with heart, passion, and pride for the West Indies. From being a two-time T20 World Cup Champion to your dazzling power on and off the field, your impact and stellar contributions will be forever etched in our hearts. WI Salute You,'' Windies Cricket wrote along with a collage of pictures featuring Dre.

Who will replace these two stars of West Indies cricket?

Windies Cricket recently announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming 5-match Twenty-20 games against the Aussies. Replacing these two legends from the team, 18-year-old Jewel Andrew and 23-year-old left-arm seamer Jediah Blades, have been included in the squad.

Jewel Andrew recently became the youngest West Indian player to smash a half-century in the Caribbean Premier League's history.