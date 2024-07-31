KKR’s Shah Rukh Khan involved in heated debate with PBKS owner in BCCI-IPL franchises meet

This deliberation unfolded during the IPL owners meeting at the BCCI headquarters, situated at the Cricket Centre in Churchgate, Mumbai.

The highly anticipated meeting initially aimed to address the issue of defaulting foreign players, a topic expected to be a key focus in discussions between BCCI officials and IPL franchise owners. However, the events that transpired on Wednesday evening took a significant departure from this original agenda.

The main point of contention centered around the choice to move forward with a mega auction. Various stakeholders, including Shah Rukh Khan of the Kolkata Knight Riders, expressed opposition to holding a mega auction for the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League in 2025, as reported by Cricbuzz.

At one juncture, SRK engaged in a heated debate with Ness Wadia, co-owner of the Punjab Kings. Shah Rukh advocated for player retention, while Wadia opposed retaining an excessive number of players.

Several prominent owners have attended the meeting, including Kiran Kumar Grandhi of Delhi Capitals, Sanjiv Goenka of Lucknow Super Giants, Rupa Gurunath of Chennai Super Kings, Kavya Maran of SunRisers Hyderabad, Manoj Badale of Rajasthan Royals, and Prathmesh Mishra of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Additionally, some owners participated in the meeting via video conference, such as the Ambanis of Mumbai Indians.

The decision on the mega auction, whether to proceed with it or not, will ultimately impact player retentions. If the BCCI decides against holding the mega auction, the need for player retentions may be completely avoided.

