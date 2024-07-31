Twitter
Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is 'heartbroken' at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

NEET exam row: CBI files first charge sheet in paper leak case, 13 named as accused

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

'Never been hit so hard': Angela Carini in tears after losing bout to 'biological male' boxer Imane Khelif

KKR’s Shah Rukh Khan involved in heated debate with PBKS owner in BCCI-IPL franchises meet

This deliberation unfolded during the IPL owners meeting at the BCCI headquarters, situated at the Cricket Centre in Churchgate, Mumbai.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 31, 2024, 10:56 PM IST

    The highly anticipated meeting initially aimed to address the issue of defaulting foreign players, a topic expected to be a key focus in discussions between BCCI officials and IPL franchise owners. However, the events that transpired on Wednesday evening took a significant departure from this original agenda.

    It was previously understood that the decision on whether to proceed with a mega auction would impact the number of player retentions. This deliberation unfolded during the IPL owners meeting at the BCCI headquarters, situated at the Cricket Centre in Churchgate, Mumbai.

    The main point of contention centered around the choice to move forward with a mega auction. Various stakeholders, including Shah Rukh Khan of the Kolkata Knight Riders, expressed opposition to holding a mega auction for the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League in 2025, as reported by Cricbuzz.

    At one juncture, SRK engaged in a heated debate with Ness Wadia, co-owner of the Punjab Kings. Shah Rukh advocated for player retention, while Wadia opposed retaining an excessive number of players.

    Several prominent owners have attended the meeting, including Kiran Kumar Grandhi of Delhi Capitals, Sanjiv Goenka of Lucknow Super Giants, Rupa Gurunath of Chennai Super Kings, Kavya Maran of SunRisers Hyderabad, Manoj Badale of Rajasthan Royals, and Prathmesh Mishra of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Additionally, some owners participated in the meeting via video conference, such as the Ambanis of Mumbai Indians.

     

    The decision on the mega auction, whether to proceed with it or not, will ultimately impact player retentions. If the BCCI decides against holding the mega auction, the need for player retentions may be completely avoided.

    Also read| Paris Olympics 2024: India's schedule for August 1, events, timings, live streaming and more

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
