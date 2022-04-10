2 balls, 2 reviews: KKR's Ajinkya Rahane saved after umpire gives him out TWICE

What just happened? Hardly after walking into the crease to chase down the mammoth total of 215 runs set by Delhi Capitals (DC), the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batters Ajinkay Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer saw a lot of drama happening. As the saying goes, a cat has nine lives,' but apparently, Rahane has already received three.

DC pacer Mustafizur Rahman was already in attacking form from ball one. Rahane was given out caught behind, but Rahane decided to opt for DRS and surely it comes to his rescue as there was no spike on UltraEdge when the ball is next to bat.

On the next ball, Rahane again reviewed against an LBW decision. There was a clear inside edge and Rahane was safe again.

However, when it came to the third ball, Rahane went for a drive away from his body, but it got beaten as the ball moved away. But, there was an outside edge, however, there was no appeal from the DC players, and one can say Rahane is surely very lucky.

Delhi coach Ricky Ponting was seen asking Pant why did he not go for a review to which Pant was seen showing that he did not hear anything.

Surely, this is nothing less than a drama.