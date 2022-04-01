IPL 2022: KKR opt to bowl with one change, Kagiso Rabada gets his PBKS cap from coach Anil Kumble

With dew being a massive factor so far, Match 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai saw Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) win the toss and have opted to field against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The purple and gold side led by Shreyas Iyer has made one change as they have got in Shivam Mavi in place for Sheldon Jackson.

As far as the Punjab outfit is concerned, the side under the leadership of Mayank Agarwal will see overseas powerhouse Kagiso Rabada play for them. Sandeep Sharma makes way for the South African pacer.

Teams:

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy.