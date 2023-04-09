Search icon
KKR may play with three mystery spinners against Hardik Pandya’s GT, says bowling coach Bharat Arun

Recently in a media interaction bowling coach Bharat Arun mentioned that the team is planning to go with three mystery spinner in the clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) “With the impact player rule it gives us a lot of options, we would be excited to go with three mystery spinners."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 01:16 PM IST

Source: Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) again has everyone's attention with their three mystery spinners in the IPL 2023. With the likes of Sunile Narine and Varun Chakravarthy debutant Suyash Sharma has created a buzz among the opponents. Recently in a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Shah Rukh Khan’s side showed an extremely dominating spin bowling performance where three of their spinners took 9 wickets between them. Leg spinner Suyash Sharma who was included in the team as an impact player showed full impact with his bowling and scalped three wickets on his first ever IPL match.

Recently in a media interaction bowling coach Bharat Arun mentioned that the team is planning to go with three mystery spinner in the clash against Gujarat Titans (GT)  “With the impact player rule it gives us a lot of options, we would be excited to go with three mystery spinners, as you would call it," said Arun. 

Talking about Suyash Sharma, who got a dream debut against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Arun added, “We saw a lot of potential in him before we chose him. We saw him in a few games and he was exciting. He’s got a dream start, something that would give him a great foundation. But only time will tell how well he adapts to the conditions,”.

KKR will play against the defending champion Gujarat Titans on Sunday (April 9) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at IST 3:30 pm. Both teams have faced each other just once in the past, where Hardik Pandya and Co came out victorious as the two times champions lost the battle by 8 runs.

