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KKR hit new low as Shah Rukh Khan-owned team surpass MI in unwanted IPL record after last-ball loss to LSG

After losing to Lucknow Super Giants by three wickets in the last-ball thriller, Kolkata Knight Riders scripted an unwanted IPL record on Thursday. Know more about it below.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 10, 2026, 05:40 PM IST

KKR hit new low as Shah Rukh Khan-owned team surpass MI in unwanted IPL record after last-ball loss to LSG
LSG beat KKR by 3 wickets at Eden Gardens in Kolkata
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In another dramatic IPL 2026 match, three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tasted a last-ball defeat at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday night. With this loss, KKR registered an unwanted IPL record of the most number of losses on the last ball of the game. Batting first, KKR posted 181 runs in 20 overs, losing just four wickets. LSG's Mukul Chaoudhary scored a blistering 54 off just 27 balls, taking his side to the finish line on the last ball.

 

In the final over bowled by Vaibhav Arora, LSG required 14 runs to win against the home side with Avesh Khan on strike. On the first ball, he took a single and gave the strike to power-hitter Mukul, who hit the second ball of the 20th over over the boundary line for a maximum.

 

In the next two balls, Mukul avoided taking a single, and no runs were scored in these deliveries. On the fifth ball of the over, Mukul again slammed the ball for a six, bringing LSG closer to winning. With this knock, Mukul also completed his half-century. On the last ball of the game, Vaibhav went for a bouncer, which Mukul missed, and it went straight to the keeper. But Angrish Raghuvanshi failed to do what Jos Buttler did for the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday. With single on Byes, LSG clinched the game on the last ball by three wickets. Mukul also won the Player of the Match award for his match-winning knock.

 

Record of most defeats on last ball in IPL

 

Kolkata Knight Riders - 8

Mumbai Indians - 7

Chennai Super Kings - 5

Rajasthan Royals - 4

Punjab Kings - 4

Delhi Capitals - 4

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 4

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