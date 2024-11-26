Here is the complete of list of players bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 auction.

The highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction took place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, featuring a total of 577 players available for signing.

The defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, made a significant impact during the auction by acquiring seven players on the first day. Their decision to invest heavily in all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer raised some eyebrows among fans and analysts.

KKR strategically focused on reacquiring former players to strengthen their core team, a move that proved successful in solidifying their lineup for the upcoming season.

Players bought by KKR in IPL Auction 2025

1. Venkatesh Iyer - Rs 23.75 Crore

2. Quinton De Kock - Rs 3.6 Crore

3. Rahmanullah Gurbaz - Rs 2 Crore

4. Anrich Nortje - Rs 6.5 Crore

5. Angkrish Raghuvanshi - Rs 3 Crore

6. Vaibhav Arora - Rs 1.8 Crore

7. Mayank Markande - Rs 30 lakh

8. Rovman Powell - Rs 1.5 crore

9. Manish Pandey - Rs 75 lakh

10. Spencer Johnson - Rs 2.8 crore

11. Luvnith Sisodia - Rs 30 lakh

12. Ajinkya Rahane - Rs 1.5 crore

13. Anukul Roy - Rs 40 lakh

14. Moeen Ali - Rs 2 crore

15. Umran Malik - Rs 75 lakh

Retained players: Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana

Released players: Shreyas Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nitish Rana, Sherfane Rutherford, Phil Salt, KS Bharat, Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain, Vaibhav Arora, Mitchell Starc, Chetan Sakariya

