KKR extends captaincy offer to Mumbai Indians star, reveals report; it's not Rohit Sharma

KKR secured their third title last season, marking their first championship victory in a decade.

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was marked by turmoil surrounding the captaincy change at Mumbai Indians (MI). The five-time champions made a bold decision heading into IPL 2024, replacing long-standing skipper Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya, whom they acquired from Gujarat Titans in an all-cash deal. This move sparked speculation of a rift between Rohit and Hardik, ultimately resulting in MI finishing at the bottom of the points table.

Although the two players appear to have resolved their differences during the T20 World Cup, where India emerged victorious earlier this year, rumors suggest that Rohit has been courted by several franchises to lead them in the upcoming season.

However, the challenges for MI do not end there, as a recent report has indicated that Suryakumar Yadav, who was recently appointed captain of India's T20I team, has been approached by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to take on the role of skipper for IPL 2025.

According to a YouTube video by journalist Rohit Juglan, there is speculation that Suryakumar Yadav may be reuniting with his former team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as they have reportedly made an unofficial offer to him. The report suggests that KKR is willing to engage in a trade deal with Mumbai Indians (MI) for Suryakumar, potentially involving Shreyas Iyer, who led KKR to victory last year, in the exchange.

This scenario could become a reality as a mega auction is scheduled to take place before the upcoming season. However, KKR has not officially commented on the matter as of yet.

In the meantime, both Suryakumar and Iyer are currently representing Mumbai in the ongoing Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament.

