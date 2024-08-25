KKR extends captaincy offer to Mumbai Indians star, reveals report; it's not Rohit Sharma

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Comedy unfolds as two men battle over seat in nearly empty Delhi Metro, watch

Meet man, JEE topper, who secured 100 percentile, didn't take admission in IIT due to...

Kangana Ranaut claims she rejected Ranbir Kapoor's request to work with him: 'Sanju mein role kar le please'

Meet woman who got married at 16, faces domestic violence but cracked UPSC exam to became IAS officer, she is posted at

Where did Kohinoor diamond come from? Who was first owner? It is worth 13 Burj Khalifas

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Comedy unfolds as two men battle over seat in nearly empty Delhi Metro, watch

Viral video: Comedy unfolds as two men battle over seat in nearly empty Delhi Metro, watch

Meet man, JEE topper, who secured 100 percentile, didn't take admission in IIT due to...

Meet man, JEE topper, who secured 100 percentile, didn't take admission in IIT due to...

Meet woman who got married at 16, faces domestic violence but cracked UPSC exam to became IAS officer, she is posted at

Meet woman who got married at 16, faces domestic violence but cracked UPSC exam to became IAS officer, she is posted at

8 birds with the longest lifespans

8 birds with the longest lifespans

10 spectacular images of Moon shared by NASA

10 spectacular images of Moon shared by NASA

AI imagines Devdas as a Pixar film

AI imagines Devdas as a Pixar film

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

स्कूल बैग में छिपा था 5 फीट लंबा कोबरा, ऐसे बची बच्चों की जान, देखें ��खौफनाक VIDEO

स्कूल बैग में छिपा था 5 फीट लंबा कोबरा, ऐसे बची बच्चों की जान, देखें खौफनाक VIDEO

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress whose father's car was burnt during riots, debuted in Telugu film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits in Bollywood

Meet actress whose father's car was burnt during riots, debuted in Telugu film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits in Bollywood

5 low glycemic index foods for heart health

5 low glycemic index foods for heart health

From fairytale wedding to ugly legal battle and divorce: Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee's love story

From fairytale wedding to ugly legal battle and divorce: Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee's love story

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Malayalam actor Nirmal Benny dies at 37 due to heart attack

Malayalam actor Nirmal Benny dies at 37 due to heart attack

Meet actress whose father's car was burnt during riots, debuted in Telugu film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits in Bollywood

Meet actress whose father's car was burnt during riots, debuted in Telugu film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits in Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut claims Salman Khan offered her Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan; reveals why she rejected them: 'Yeh kya...'

Kangana Ranaut claims Salman Khan offered her Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan; reveals why she rejected them: 'Yeh kya...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

KKR extends captaincy offer to Mumbai Indians star, reveals report; it's not Rohit Sharma

KKR secured their third title last season, marking their first championship victory in a decade.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 25, 2024, 06:25 AM IST

KKR extends captaincy offer to Mumbai Indians star, reveals report; it's not Rohit Sharma
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was marked by turmoil surrounding the captaincy change at Mumbai Indians (MI). The five-time champions made a bold decision heading into IPL 2024, replacing long-standing skipper Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya, whom they acquired from Gujarat Titans in an all-cash deal. This move sparked speculation of a rift between Rohit and Hardik, ultimately resulting in MI finishing at the bottom of the points table.

Although the two players appear to have resolved their differences during the T20 World Cup, where India emerged victorious earlier this year, rumors suggest that Rohit has been courted by several franchises to lead them in the upcoming season.

However, the challenges for MI do not end there, as a recent report has indicated that Suryakumar Yadav, who was recently appointed captain of India's T20I team, has been approached by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to take on the role of skipper for IPL 2025.

According to a YouTube video by journalist Rohit Juglan, there is speculation that Suryakumar Yadav may be reuniting with his former team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as they have reportedly made an unofficial offer to him. The report suggests that KKR is willing to engage in a trade deal with Mumbai Indians (MI) for Suryakumar, potentially involving Shreyas Iyer, who led KKR to victory last year, in the exchange.

This scenario could become a reality as a mega auction is scheduled to take place before the upcoming season. However, KKR has not officially commented on the matter as of yet.

In the meantime, both Suryakumar and Iyer are currently representing Mumbai in the ongoing Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament.

Also read| PAK vs BAN, 1st Test: Mushfiqur Rahim shatters plethora of records en route to 11th Test century

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani spotted taking quiet evening walk together in Switzerland, watch

Viral video: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani spotted taking quiet evening walk together in Switzerland, watch

Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: CBI asks these questions to accused Sanjay Roy during polygraph test

Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: CBI asks these questions to accused Sanjay Roy during polygraph test

Meet actor, who became overnight star with one hit, then left films after 20 flops in 8 years; now runs juice business

Meet actor, who became overnight star with one hit, then left films after 20 flops in 8 years; now runs juice business

Shakib Al Hasan lands in big trouble, star all-rounder charged with alleged murder during Bangladesh unrest

Shakib Al Hasan lands in big trouble, star all-rounder charged with alleged murder during Bangladesh unrest

'That scarred me massively, getting suspended...': KL Rahul finally breaks silence on Koffee with Karan controversy

'That scarred me massively, getting suspended...': KL Rahul finally breaks silence on Koffee with Karan controversy

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress whose father's car was burnt during riots, debuted in Telugu film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits in Bollywood

Meet actress whose father's car was burnt during riots, debuted in Telugu film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits in Bollywood

5 low glycemic index foods for heart health

5 low glycemic index foods for heart health

From fairytale wedding to ugly legal battle and divorce: Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee's love story

From fairytale wedding to ugly legal battle and divorce: Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee's love story

5 upcoming new car launches in India in September 2024

5 upcoming new car launches in India in September 2024

291 bridges, 91 tunnels, 8-hour travel time: This train journey is not easy for everyone because...

291 bridges, 91 tunnels, 8-hour travel time: This train journey is not easy for everyone because...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement