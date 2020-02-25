'Kitney bowler they?': Shikhar Dhawan announces return with a typical 'Gabbar' post on social media

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan's 2020 did not start off too well as the cricketer suffered yet another injury.

The 34-year-old had suffered a shoulder injury during India's third and final ODI against Australia before the Men In Blue flew out for their tour of New Zealand.

It was during India's fielding that Dhawan landed awkwardly on his left shoulder while diving to stop a shot from Aaron Finch.

The incident took place on the third delivery of the fifth over by Jasprit Bumrah. He was seen clutching his shoulder before walking off the field for medical assessment.

Since then, Dhawan has been undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru while India took on New Zealand away from home in five T20Is and three ODIs.

However, the cricketer recently took to social media to announce his return to full fitness. Dhawan posted a photograph of himself sitting on a house and indicated his return to the sport.

“Kitne bowler they? #Gabbar is back,” he captioned his post on IG.

Not only did he miss India's limited over clash against the Kiwis, but his shoulder injury also pushed Dhawan out of the Test team from Team India's squad too for the two-match Test series.

Virat Kohli's boys were humbled by a 10-wicket loss in the first Test in Wellington as the Indian batsmen failed to produce a response against a high-flying Kiwi pace-attack on Monday (February 24).

Nevertheless, Dhawan may make his comeback into the national side for India's ODIs against South Africa.