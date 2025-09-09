'Kisne Bola?' Suryakumar Yadav denies claims of being favourites in Asia Cup 2025, here's what Pakistan skipper added

In the pre-tournament press conference, Suryakumar Yadav was asked about his reaction to India being the favourites in the Asia Cup 2025. He stumped the reporter with his reply. Check out what he said.

Ahead of the eight-team Asia Cup 2025 tournament, a press conference was held wherein skippers of all participating teams were present to answer questions from media personnel. During the 30-minute-long presser, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav was asked about his reaction to reports claiming India as favourites in the tournament and how he will deal with this pressure. In reply, SKY said, ''Kisne bola? Maine toh nahi suna.''

Dekho, aap ek format khene aate ho, aapko pata hai aapk preparations kaisa hai. Agar aapka preparation acha hai toh aap bohot confident hote ho when you take on the field. Or jaisa hum logo ka preparations chalta aa raha hai, theek hai hum bohot time ke baad khel rahe hai T20 as a team. But we were here 3-4 days back, we had some good time as a team together and we are really looking forward for this tournament.''

After this, SKY handed over the mic to Salman, who added, ''Well, in T20Is, I don't think anyone is favourite. At particular day, you have to play good cricket because T20 is a very fast game and in one or two over the game can change. And I said that the other day was the tri-series was a always a preparation for Asia Cup.''

For those late to the story, Asia Cup 2025 is commencing on Tuesday with the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong match in Abu Dhabi. India will start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on Wednesday, September 10, against the hosts, the UAE. Later, the Men in Blue will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai.