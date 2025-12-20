'Kisi ko bolo nazar utar de': Sunil Gavaskar's blunt advice to Shubman Gill after T20 World Cup setback

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar offered blunt advice to Shubman Gill after his omission from India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad, using a trademark one-liner that has sparked debate over form, selection pressure, and the young batter’s setback.

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar has some advice for Shubman Gill after the latter was left out of India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad while they were both on a flight back from Ahmedabad. Taking advantage of their shared journey, Gavaskar comforted Gill following his T20 World Cup exclusion. The batting legend humorously suggested that Gill's recent series of unusual injuries and decline in performance could be attributed to an 'evil eye', playfully recommending that a family elder conduct a traditional 'nazar utaar' ritual to dispel any bad luck.

In addition to this personal moment, Gavaskar has been a prominent advocate for the 26-year-old on the international stage. While numerous fans and some analysts have criticized Gill’s recent T20 strike rate, Gavaskar expressed genuine astonishment at the harsh snub from the selection committee. During a live discussion about the squad, the Indian cricket icon revealed he was surprised by the decision, stressing that a player of Gill's technical skill should not be so easily overlooked.

Although the selection committee’s decisions have received acclaim from those who favor more aggressive T20 specialists, Gavaskar remains firm in his conviction that "class is permanent." He contended that Gill’s recent difficulties were simply a temporary lapse in form following an extended break and that his established success in the IPL showcases his talent in the shortest format. In this defense, Gavaskar finds himself aligned with other cricket veterans like Ashish Nehra, who have also expressed confidence in the young batter's ability to make a comeback.

“Not a bit of a surprise, it is a surprise. Because he’s a class act. Quality batter, who’s had a fabulous season with the bat. Yes, I know he struggled for these few matches against South Africa. But you know, class always tells in the end. You know, form is always a little temporary,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Also read| Team India's biggest worries before T20 World Cup 2026: Openers still unsettled, captain Suryakumar Yadav off-colour

The seasoned icon seized the chance to connect with the young opener during their travels, offering a moment of guidance after Gill's recent challenges and his omission from the World Cup team.

Instead of analyzing batting styles or suggesting strategic changes, Gavaskar's counsel was more personal and rooted in tradition. He observed that the injuries Gill has faced lately appeared rather "freakish" and poorly timed, disrupting his ability to establish a steady rhythm on the field. As a result, the former captain advised Gill to concentrate on dispelling the "evil eye," or nazar, and recommended that he seek a traditional blessing from a family elder to help turn around his recent streak of misfortune.

"I said that some of these injuries that he’s had have been a little freakish. And therefore you know that neck injury and then, of course, the knee injury. I said, Ghar pe kisiko bolo nazar utar de. You know, because we believe in that. We believe in ki kabhi kabhi nazar lag jaati hain,” Gavaskar concluded.

Also read| Shubman Gill snubbed from T20 World Cup 2026 squad without warning, Report reveals shocking details