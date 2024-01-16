'Kisi ke jane se kisi ko fark nahi padta’: Mohammed Shami take on Hardik Pandya’s shift to Mumbai Indians

Headlines

Iran launches attacks on what it calls militant bases in Pakistan

DNA TV Show: Why airlines do not allow passengers to deplane during tarmac delays

Delhi: Water supply to be affected for several hours on Jan 18, 19; check list of affected areas

Samarth Jurel questions Salman Khan's decision of bringing Abhishek Kumar back in Bigg Boss 17: 'Main naraaz hoon...'

'How can you not...': Prabhas fans troll makers of Maruthi's The Raja Saab for misspelling his name in first poster

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Delhi: Water supply to be affected for several hours on Jan 18, 19; check list of affected areas

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match

5 oldest mammals in the world

Ali Abbas Zafar films ranked from best to worst

Health benefits of beans

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Love Is Blind! Punjab Man Disguises Himself As His Girlfriend To Write Exam On Behalf of Her

Indian Forces Waiting For Government's Directions Amid Maldives' Ultimatum To Leave The Island

Corona Virus Update: Three fresh COVID Deaths Reported In Country, Active Tally At 630

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Samarth Jurel questions Salman Khan's decision of bringing Abhishek Kumar back in Bigg Boss 17: 'Main naraaz hoon...'

'How can you not...': Prabhas fans troll makers of Maruthi's The Raja Saab for misspelling his name in first poster

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Kisi ke jane se kisi ko fark nahi padta’: Mohammed Shami take on Hardik Pandya’s shift to Mumbai Indians

Mohammed Shami gave an honest and brutal reply on Hardik Pandya's move from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2024.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 06:02 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mohammed Shami, India's bowling maestro, has weighed in on Hardik Pandya's decision to move from Gujarat Titans (GT) to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Despite Pandya's notable contributions to GT in the past two seasons, including leading them to victory in 2022, the all-rounder has opted to return to MI, where he was traded before the auctions and subsequently appointed as captain.

While Pandya served as the captain for GT in both IPL seasons they participated in, Shami believes that the departure of one player does not significantly impact others, stating, 'Kisi ke jane se kisi ko fark nahi padta' (The departure of someone doesn’t make a difference to someone else).

Under Pandya's leadership, GT emerged as a strong contender, securing the IPL title in 2022 and reaching the final in 2023. Pandya showcased exceptional leadership skills, contributing significantly with both bat and ball. In 2022, he topped the run-scoring charts for GT, accumulating 487 runs and claiming eight wickets. In 2023, he continued his impactful contributions, scoring 346 runs and taking three wickets.

With Pandya's move, Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new captain for GT, and Shami, known for his stellar performances in the past two IPL editions, is expected to play a crucial role in the team's success. Shami secured 20 wickets in IPL 2022 and improved his performance in 2023, claiming an impressive tally of 28 wickets.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

When and where to watch 75th Emmy Awards live in India

Meet IIT dropout who co-founded $ 2.9 billion company at 19 with Ashneer Grover, became youngest person to...

Captain Miller box office collection day 3: Dhanush film dips further, earns Rs 23.40 crore in opening weekend

Meet man, not an Indian, who was sacked from Sundar Pichai-led Google after 19 years due to...

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE