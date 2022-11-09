'Kis baat ka danger man': Fans slam Finn Allen as New Zealand batter fails to score big against Pakistan

Image Source: Twitter

The first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 between Pakistan and New Zealand is underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Although New Zealand had an edge since Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bat first, Pakistan quickly negated it when Shaheen Afridi dismissed Finn Allen on the third delivery of New Zealand's innings.

Everyone expected Allen to crush Shaheen Afridi after destroying Mitchell Starc in New Zealand's first match of the tournament. But the Pakistani pacer was up to the task.

The left-arm pacer was at it again, swiping the ball ahead and troubling Allen. Despite the fact that the Kiwi opener hit the first delivery of the over for a boundary, Afridi backed himself up and pitched the ball on the wider length once more. Allen survived on the second ball after getting an inside edge, but he was smacked on his pads just in front of the three stumps for the second time.

Allen's fans were disappointed when he was ejected after only scoring a boundary. Some thought his methods of hitting Afridi right immediately were foolish, while others labeled him a one-match basher.

Check out the reactions here:

