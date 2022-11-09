Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Kis baat ka danger man': Fans slam Finn Allen as New Zealand batter fails to score big against Pakistan

While some found his tactics of attacking Afridi straightaway illogical, some called him a one-match basher.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 03:22 PM IST

'Kis baat ka danger man': Fans slam Finn Allen as New Zealand batter fails to score big against Pakistan
Image Source: Twitter

The first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 between Pakistan and New Zealand is underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Although New Zealand had an edge since Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bat first, Pakistan quickly negated it when Shaheen Afridi dismissed Finn Allen on the third delivery of New Zealand's innings.

Everyone expected Allen to crush Shaheen Afridi after destroying Mitchell Starc in New Zealand's first match of the tournament. But the Pakistani pacer was up to the task.

The left-arm pacer was at it again, swiping the ball ahead and troubling Allen. Despite the fact that the Kiwi opener hit the first delivery of the over for a boundary, Afridi backed himself up and pitched the ball on the wider length once more. Allen survived on the second ball after getting an inside edge, but he was smacked on his pads just in front of the three stumps for the second time.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Allen's fans were disappointed when he was ejected after only scoring a boundary. Some thought his methods of hitting Afridi right immediately were foolish, while others labeled him a one-match basher.

Check out the reactions here:

READ| PAK vs NZ: Shadab Khan stuns dangerman Devon Conway with spectacular direct hit, watch

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Telegram rolls out THESE new features with major update, take a look here
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: As Indian all-rounder turns 29, here's a look at some of his fine performances in T20Is
Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, others attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali 2022 bash
As KL Rahul becomes the 3rd fastest batsman to score 2000 T20I runs, here's a look at other players with the same feat
5 natural food items that will keep you healthy throughout this winter season
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 508 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.