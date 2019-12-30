Kiren Rijiju gives his verdict on Mary Kom-Nikhat Zareen 'handshake' controversy

India's Union Sports Minister, Kiren Rijiju, has finally expressed his thoughts on the topic of MC Merry Kom refusing to shake hands with her opponent after her bout with Nikhat Zareen.

Rijiju said that everyone is creating "too much of an issue" out of the matter.

Taking to Twitter, Kiren said, "Too much of issues are created on this! Mary Kom is a legend who has achieved what no other boxer has ever achieved in the World Amateur Boxing."

"Nikhat Zareen is an amazing boxer who has the potential to follow the footsteps of Mary Kom. India is proud of both of them. Period," he said.

Kom defeated Zareen SD 9-1 at the boxing selection trials at the IG Stadium in the final match of the 51kg division to book a spot for the Olympic Qualifiers on Saturday (December 28).

Both fighters after the bout spoke to the press and expressed their thoughts about the matter as well.

"I did not like how she behaved with me. When the decision was announced and I tried to hug her but she did not hug me back. Being a junior I expect seniors to respect us too. I felt hurt but that's okay I don't mind," Zareen told reporters after the fight.

Meanwhile, Mary Kom said: "Why should I shake hands with her? If she wants others to respect her then she should first respect others. I don't like people with such nature. Just prove your point inside the ring, not outside."