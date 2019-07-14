Kiran More to take charge as interim USA cricket team coach

Former India wicketkeeper Kiran More, who was appointed USA's director of cricket last month, will take the additional responsibility of coaching the senior national team on an interim basis.

More has been handed the job alongside a group of advisors, including former India players Sunil Joshi and Pravin Amre, following the resignation of head coach Pubudu Dassanayake.

The 56-year-old More was brought on as director of cricket in June, alongside former West Indies batsman Kieran Powell as high performance manager, to oversee the operations.

Also assisting them is former Australia assistant coach David Saker and Mumbai Indians fielding coach James Pamment.

Dassanayake had taken USA from World Cricket League Division Four in November 2016 to ODI status in April after securing a top-four finish at WCL Division Two in Namibia.

Paraag Marathe, chairman of USA Cricket, said, "I want to thank Pubudu for the work that he's done over the past few years to help the team reach ODI status. He is an extremely accomplished coach and a person of great integrity and strong values and his contribution to USA Cricket is valued by us all. He leaves USA Cricket at this time with our best wishes for the future."

It has been learnt that Dassanayake decided to step down following a breakdown in his relationship with the USA cricket board officials.

A full-time coach is likely to be appointed soon.