A video posted by Peshawar Zalmi's social media team highlighted a pre-tournament event where players were seen mingling and answering questions about their eating habits and the food options available to them.

The Pakistan Super League is getting ready for its much-anticipated 10th season, but it seems like the drama has already kicked off on social media. A video posted by Peshawar Zalmi's social media team highlighted a pre-tournament event where players were seen mingling and answering questions about their eating habits and the food options available to them.

In the video, you can spot star players like Babar Azam, all dressed up in formal wear, enjoying a team dinner at an outdoor venue. The feast featured a hearty serving of biryani, along with a variety of other dishes and some refreshing soft drinks.

While top athletes are usually expected to stick to strict, nutritionist-approved meal plans, the social media post sparked some backlash for possibly setting a questionable example for both the Pakistan team and the league overall.

Celebrating the bonds that make us more than a team #Zalmi | #YellowStorm pic.twitter.com/RwIqRZtTYI — Peshawar Zalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) April 10, 2025

PSL ke pehle itna khana? King toh pitch pe sota milega!

Aur foreign players… welcome to the ultimate carb challenge, bros! April 11, 2025

In which part of the world do professional athletes consume such food, especially right before a major national tournament? This reflects poorly on both the players and Peshawar Zalmi’s media team.

Highly unprofessional. — Ahtisham Akram (@AhtishamAkram_) April 11, 2025

King kyoon, uska balla ghoomtha rehtha hai, kingo ko aise 2 plate aur khana hai. Itna practice aur planning karega. — fate connect (@fateconnectwho) April 11, 2025

While it might be a bit early to jump to conclusions about the diet and lifestyle of these athletes, some fans are raising eyebrows over a recent video that features sugary and carb-heavy foods. On the flip side, there are those who defend the video, pointing out that it promotes team spirit and highlights the cultural importance of food as a sign of respect and family ties in Pakistan.

The Pakistan cricket team has faced its share of criticism regarding fitness, often being compared unfavorably to top teams like India, which are known for their strict fitness regimes. Moreover, the team has been called out for their less-than-stellar fielding and running between wickets, which not only affects their tactical performance but also raises questions about their overall physical condition.

As Peshawar Zalmi prepares to kick off their PSL campaign with a match against Quetta Gladiators in Rawalpindi, fans are feeling let down by the timing of this controversial video. Even though Peshawar Zalmi has consistently made it to the PSL finals, they’ve only managed to snag one championship title, which has become a sore spot for critics. With Babar Azam stepping into the captaincy role in 2023, the team is optimistic about finally ending their trophy drought this season.

Also read| Watch: Rohit Sharma yells 'abey mera kya le raha hai' as Mumbai Indians stars caught in Delhi dust storm