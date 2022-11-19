'King Kohli still stands tall': Fans react after BCCI sacks Team India's selection committee led by Chetan Sharma

The BCCI sacked Chetan Sharma as head of selection committee.

The BCCI has sacked the entire selection committee, chaired by Chetan Sharma, following Team India's loss in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Men in Blue had been eliminated from the competition after losing to England by ten wickets. Following Sharma's sacking, the BCCI has also requested applications for the position of India's national selector.

Sharma took over the role from Sunil Joshi in 2020 for two years. During his term as selection committee chairman of the world's richest cricket board, India won numerous bilateral series both at home and abroad. When it came to ICC trophies, though, India failed to win.

Meanwhile, fans were relieved when Sharma was dismissed. They reminded him of Virat Kohli's removal as ODI captain a year ago.

Following India's humiliating group-stage loss from the T20 World Cup 2021 Kohli willingly stepped down as T20I captain. A month later, he was stripped of the ODI captaincy, highlighting a major underlying schism between Kohli and the BCCI administration.

Then BCCI president Sourav Ganguly disclosed that they had asked him to reconsider his choice, which Chetan had also claimed, but Kohli later contradicted it, claiming that he was only notified one and a half hour before the selection meeting for the South Africa tour. Kohli stepped down as Test captain following the January Test series.

Here's how the fans reacted:

18th November last year Chetan Sharma removed Virat Kohli from captaincy.



18th November this year, Chetan Sharma got sacked.



THIS IS KARMA AND CHETAN GOT SERVED. King still stands tall.#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/G4ObU8Yhuh — Avinash (@imavinashvk) November 18, 2022

Virat Kohli back in form and everything looks better from social media to news channels to now BCCI sacking undeserving ones like Saurav Ganguly and Chetan Sharma. Indian Cricket is healing. — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) November 18, 2022

First Ganguly and now Chetan Sharma sacked pic.twitter.com/I8cok88EMO November 18, 2022

Sourav Ganguly gone

Chetan Sharma sacked

Kohli back in form

Meanwhile kohli fans pic.twitter.com/m6uwajWeBG — Aman (@_aman15_) November 18, 2022

