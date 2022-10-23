'King Kohli is back': Fans hail Virat Kohli for outstanding innings against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022

Virat Kohli

They say that form is temporary, but class is forever, and former India captain Virat Kohli showed this on Sunday in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium.

Virat Kohli struck 82 runs off 53 balls, including six boundaries and four sixes. He batted with a 155 strike rate. India ended up winning by four wickets.

Check out the reactions here:

#INDvPAK hey world please listen carefully #ViratKohli is the GOAT of cricket. No more discussion.

kohli.... October 23, 2022

@imVkohli Wonderful Mr king KOHLI.

Saved lost game. — CH VENKATESH (@venkatesh13ch) October 23, 2022

Earlier, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh took three wickets each as Pakistan posted 159/8 in a topsy-turvy innings against India in a Super 12 match of the Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday at a sold-out Melbourne Cricket Ground.

It was an inning in which momentum shifted repeatedly between the two sides. If India started well courtesy to Arshdeep's new-ball burst, Pakistan responded with a 76-run third-wicket stand between Shan Masood (52 not out) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51). In the end, India rallied back with a flurry of wickets to restrict Pakistan under 160 runs.

READ| ICC T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli's match winning innings powers India to 5 wicket win against Pakistan