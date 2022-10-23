Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'King Kohli is back': Fans hail Virat Kohli for outstanding innings against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022

Virat Kohli struck 82 runs off 53 balls, including six boundaries and 4 sixes. He batted with a 155 strike rate.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 05:48 PM IST

'King Kohli is back': Fans hail Virat Kohli for outstanding innings against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022
Virat Kohli

They say that form is temporary, but class is forever, and former India captain Virat Kohli showed this on Sunday in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium. 

Virat Kohli struck 82 runs off 53 balls, including six boundaries and four sixes. He batted with a 155 strike rate. India ended up winning by four wickets.

Check out the reactions here:

Earlier, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh took three wickets each as Pakistan posted 159/8 in a topsy-turvy innings against India in a Super 12 match of the Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday at a sold-out Melbourne Cricket Ground.

It was an inning in which momentum shifted repeatedly between the two sides. If India started well courtesy to Arshdeep's new-ball burst, Pakistan responded with a 76-run third-wicket stand between Shan Masood (52 not out) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51). In the end, India rallied back with a flurry of wickets to restrict Pakistan under 160 runs.

READ| ICC T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli's match winning innings powers India to 5 wicket win against Pakistan

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja, Vivek Oberoi, Amrita Rao bring Bappa home
Jaguar marks 75 years of F-Type with a special edition, last of its kind
Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala looks like princess in silk saree, photos go viral
Breastfeeding: Avoid THESE foods during breastfeeding
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica launched in India at Rs 4.04 crore, see images
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical Illusion: Spot the perfectly camouflaged snake in THIS image
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.